NWA Naturals Homestand Highlights July 17-19 2026

Published on July 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals will return to action this weekend when they host the Midland RockHounds (Athletics) in a three-game series: Friday, July 17th through Sunday, July 19th. The Naturals will debut as Las Bicicletas del Noroeste de Arkansas during their short series against Midland. In addition to the alternate identity, the series features Obscure Jersey Night on a Fireworks Friday, a Jac Caglianone Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday, and a Family Sunday with a Pre-Game Catch on the Field and Post-Game Kids Run the Bases. An off day follows Sunday's series finale before the Naturals welcome the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis) to town for a six-game series that begins on July 21st.

Friday, July 17 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

LAS BICICLETAS GAME 1 PRESENTED BY ARBY'S ON A FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SAM'S FURNITURE WITH OBSCURE JERSEY NIGHT AND A BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

LAS BICICLETAS DEL NOROESTE DE ARKANSAS - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play for three consecutive games as 'Las Bicicletas del Noroeste de Arkansas' against Midland. Las Bicicletas games are presented by Arby's and are part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative.

LAS BICICLETAS MONIKER - Celebrates Northwest Arkansas' burgeoning cycling culture and outdoor lifestyle. Inspired by the flourishing world-class biking trails and sense of community, this identity, with a nod to the Hispanic community in Northwest Arkansas, will honor shared values of family, outdoor fun, and connection in hopes of creating memorable experiences at the ballpark.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show presented by Sam's Furniture following the game

OBSCURE JERSEY NIGHT - Back by popular demand! Fans are invited to wear their favorite or most obscure jersey for a chance to win prizes during Friday's game. We all have jerseys we wish we didn't buy because the player is gone, or the team itself doesn't exist anymore. Or, maybe you've gone all out for your beer league softball jersey, and you want the world to see! Put those jerseys to use because when you wear them to the game on July 17th, you could win prizes in several fun and obscure jersey categories throughout the night!

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base side of the concourse.

TEAM STORE - Shop all of our new Las Bicicletas merchandise in the Team Store at a game this weekend.

Saturday, July 18 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

LAS BICICLETAS GAME 2 PRESENTED BY ARBY'S WITH A JAC CAGLIANONE BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY ARVEST AND A BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

LAS BICICLETAS DEL NOROESTE DE ARKANSAS - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play for three consecutive games as 'Las Bicicletas del Noroeste de Arkansas' against Midland. Las Bicicletas games are presented by Arby's and are part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative.

LAS BICICLETAS MONIKER - Celebrates Northwest Arkansas' burgeoning cycling culture and outdoor lifestyle. Inspired by the flourishing world-class biking trails and sense of community, this identity, with a nod to the Hispanic community in Northwest Arkansas, will honor shared values of family, outdoor fun, and connection in hopes of creating memorable experiences at the ballpark.

JAC CAGLIANONE BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Jac Caglianone Bobblehead courtesy of Arvest as they enter the gates. The giveaway will feature the current Royal and Home Run Derby participant holding his bat as he watches another baseball leave the yard.

GIVEAWAY POLICY - One item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given out in multiples or bulk.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday home game at Arvest Ballpark.

SCARLET LETTER SATURDAY - Take advantage of a local special after 1st pitch! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables and the Bullpen Beer Bar after the game begins courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

TEAM STORE - Shop all of our new Las Bicicletas merchandise in the Team Store at a game this weekend.

Sunday, July 19 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

LAS BICICLETAS GAME 3 PRESENTED BY ARBY'S ON A FAMILY SUNDAY FEATURING A PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS BEEF COUNCIL WITH A FREE KIDS SNACK COURTESY OF MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND KIDS RUN THE BASES FOLLOWING THE GAME

LAS BICICLETAS DEL NOROESTE DE ARKANSAS - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play for three consecutive games as 'Las Bicicletas del Noroeste de Arkansas' against Midland. Las Bicicletas games are presented by Arby's and are part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative.

LAS BICICLETAS MONIKER - Celebrates Northwest Arkansas' burgeoning cycling culture and outdoor lifestyle. Inspired by the flourishing world-class biking trails and sense of community, this identity, with a nod to the Hispanic community in Northwest Arkansas, will honor shared values of family, outdoor fun, and connection in hopes of creating memorable experiences at the ballpark.

FAMILY SUNDAY - Spend your Sunday with some family-fun at Arvest Ballpark.

PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD - Arrive early, bring your glove, and enjoy a pre-game catch in the outfield of Arvest Ballpark beginning when gates open. The catch will last for approximately 20 minutes, and the first 50 fans will receive a baseball. The Pre-Game Catch on Sunday is presented by Arkansas Beef Council.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will enjoy some FREE Teddy Grahams at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands throughout the game. The snack is courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Young fans are invited to take part in running the bases after the series finale.

TEAM STORE - Shop all of our new Las Bicicletas merchandise in the Team Store at a game this weekend.

Fans can watch Northwest Arkansas Naturals games for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning. Free audio broadcasts are available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com where fans can listen to the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin.







Texas League Stories from July 14, 2026

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