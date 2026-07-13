Abimelec Ortiz Makes MLB Debut with Nationals

Published on July 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders infielder/outfielder Abimelec Ortiz made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals on Sunday, July 12th, in their game against the New York Yankees. He is the seventh player in 2026 who will go on the Road to the Show wall, driven by Avondale Dealerships.

Ortiz, 24, started as the designated hitter, hitting third in the lineup, and went 1-for-2 with a double.

Before being traded to the Nationals in the 2025-2026 offseason as part of the MacKenzie Gore trade, Ortiz was a Texas League Postseason All-Star at first base for the RoughRiders in 2025. Across two seasons and 204 games with Frisco in 2024 and 2025, Ortiz hit .245/.334/.437/.771 with 40 doubles, 34 home runs and 120 RBIs.

A former non-drafted signee out of Florida Southwest State Junior College, the Bayamon, Puerto Rico native was the Tom Grieve Rangers Minor League Player of the Year in 2023, hitting 33 home runs between Low-A Down East and High-A Hickory.

With Ortiz's debut Sunday, there have now been 232 players in RoughRiders franchise history to make the major leagues. Ortiz joins Gavin Collyer, Peyton Gray, Robbie Ahlstrom, Mitch Bratt, Cam Cauley and Winston Santos in 2026.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 13, 2026

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