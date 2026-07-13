Rafe Perich Named Texas League Player of the Week

Published on July 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders third baseman Rafe Perich was named Texas League Player of the Week for the week of July 7th through 12th, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. Perich becomes the third RoughRider to be named either player of the week or pitcher of the week in 2026.

Last week at Corpus Christi, Perich led the Texas League with four home runs.

Perich hit .423 (11-for-28)/.464/1.000/1.464 with three doubles, four home runs, six RBIs, two walks and six runs scored on the week. He clubbed two homers on Sunday's series finale for his first career Double-A multi-home run game, and his third of the season overall.

In July, Perich is hitting .419/.500/.860/1.360 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 11 games. He is the only player in Double-A to have five three-hit games in the month.

On the season, the former Rangers seventh-round pick in 2024 leads the Texas organization with 21 home runs between High-A Hub City and Frisco, slashing .313/.407/.633/1.040. He is fifth in all of Minor League Baseball in both slugging percentage (.633) and OPS (1.040).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 13, 2026

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