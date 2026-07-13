Still Competing: How Wichita's All-Women Athletic Training and Strength Staff Is Redefining Leadership in Affiliated Baseball

Published on July 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







For decades, the clubhouse has remained one of the most male-dominated workspaces in American sports, particularly when it comes to athletic training, strength and conditioning, and player performance.

While women have steadily worked their way into front offices, media departments and coaching pipelines, baseball's player-facing performance industry has remained one of the sport's slowest sectors to diversify.

Inside the Wichita Wind Surge clubhouse, however, that is beginning to change.

The Minnesota Twins' Double-A affiliate currently employs the only all-women athletic training and performance staff in Minor League Baseball: Athletic Trainers Taylor Carpenter and Asja Morello, alongside Strength and Performance Coach Meagan Vota.

Together, they oversee the physical preparation, rehabilitation, recovery and day-to-day performance of some of the Twins organization's top prospects, all while quietly reshaping perceptions of who belongs in one of professional sports' most historically exclusive environments.

For the women themselves, the distinction is both meaningful and reflective of a changing industry.

"I think it says something about the time we're in and how far the game has come," Morello said. "We're treated equally, the players are respectful, the coaches are respectful, and everyone includes us. We're not left out of things. It's a privilege to be part of something like this."

Their presence in Wichita is significant not simply because they are women, but because they are women succeeding in one of baseball's least diversified professional sectors.

Despite Major League Baseball's increasing emphasis on diversity initiatives, player health and performance remains overwhelmingly male. Industry estimates suggest that more than 90% of professional baseball athletic training, strength and conditioning roles are still occupied by men. MLB's 2023 gender hiring report card earned only a C grade, reinforcing that while progress has been made, women remain significantly underrepresented in leadership spaces tied directly to player development.

Across professional sports as a whole, nearly 93% of head team physicians are male, while sports science and elite strength performance positions remain similarly skewed.

That reality makes the women who make up Wichita's staff not merely uncommon, but exceptional.

Their presence reflects both baseball's gradual progress and the persistent barriers women continue to navigate in performance and medical leadership. Yet Morello believes many of those barriers have become less significant with time.

"I don't feel like there have been too many barriers to overcome," Morello said. "It's more the small things, like our locker room being a little farther down the hall. If that's the worst thing we have to worry about, that's not so bad."

She has seen noticeable improvement even in her relatively short time in professional baseball.

"Even in the last two years, things have continued to get better and better," Morello said. "Hopefully it will be even better for the next generation."

Though Carpenter, Morello and Vota arrived in Wichita through different personal and professional journeys, their collective mission is the same: keeping players healthy, durable and performing at their highest level throughout the grind of professional baseball.

Carpenter's path began in Clintonville, Wisconsin, where her background as a multi-sport athlete laid the foundation for a career in athletic training. After earning her degree from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, she started her professional career at the college level, spending time at Ave Maria and Florida Gulf Coast University before joining the Minnesota Twins organization in 2021. Her progression into affiliated baseball reflects years of expertise in injury prevention, rehabilitation and athlete care.

Morello's journey is deeply tied to the Twins organization itself. A Florida Gulf Coast University graduate, she first entered professional baseball as a student intern before joining Minnesota full-time in 2019. Since then, she has steadily built a career in sports medicine, rehabilitation and player performance while growing within the organization's developmental system.

Vota's route to professional baseball came through sports science and elite performance. Originally from the Jersey Shore, the four-time All-American competitive cheerleader earned both bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Louisville while building experience across collegiate athletics and at IMG Academy. Her expertise in strength programming, recovery and athlete development ultimately brought her to the Twins organization in 2025, where she now leads Wichita's strength and performance efforts.

Together, their combined experiences span collegiate athletics, private performance, rehabilitation science and professional baseball, creating a staff with a wide range of expertise and perspectives.

"I think it really benefits the players because they're able to gain from all of our experiences," Carpenter said. "We do a good job of hearing each other out, and there are a lot of conversations behind the scenes when it comes to making decisions and figuring out how to best keep our players on the field."

The daily demands placed on a minor league athletic and strength staff can be overwhelming. From treatment plans and injury recovery to strength programming, travel management and in-season durability, Carpenter, Morello and Vota are central to every player's physical readiness.

To navigate those challenges, the trio relies heavily on one another.

"We do daily vibe checks," Carpenter said with a smile. "If someone needs additional time away, the rest of us step up and help cover. We also make it a point to have a breakfast check-in once a month just to see where we're all at. It really helps having each other." Get the latest from MiLB

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She knows firsthand how valuable that support system can be.

"I've worked on staffs where that support wasn't there, and it's hard," Carpenter said. "Having the three of us together has been really valuable."

Their work is rooted not in symbolism, but in measurable performance outcomes: player availability, recovery timelines, injury prevention, strength gains and season-long durability.

For Wind Surge players, what matters most is not gender. It is preparation, competence and consistency.

That trust has made Wichita's all-women staff not an experiment, but an operational success.

For Vota, earning player trust started with a willingness to learn the game from the players themselves.

"I didn't play baseball, and I didn't even play softball," Vota said. "One of the biggest things for me has been getting in the cages and getting out on the field. I've learned how to throw, catch and swing a bat."

By stepping outside her comfort zone, she created opportunities to build relationships with players on a more personal level.

"It creates an opportunity for them to teach me while I teach them," Vota said. "I think that's helped me gain trust quickly, especially in a sport I never played."

Wichita's all-women athletic and strength department also exists within a larger historical context.

MLB has steadily increased efforts to diversify its workforce over the past decade, creating pathways for women through initiatives like Take the Field, while trailblazers such as Rachel Balkovec, Andrea Hayden and Theresa Lau have helped break long-standing gender barriers.

Yet even with those advances, women remain significantly underrepresented in baseball's clubhouse-facing fields, making Wichita a meaningful benchmark.

Their success offers both visibility and validation for future generations of women pursuing careers in athletic training, strength and conditioning, player development and sports science.

In many ways, the significance of Wichita's staff lies in its normalcy.

These women are not there to make statements. They are there to prepare athletes, prevent injuries and maximize player development. Yet by excelling in those roles together, they are inevitably making one.

Every rehab session, treatment plan, lift and game contributes to a larger shift in how leadership is perceived within affiliated baseball. Through their daily work, Carpenter, Morello and Vota are helping redefine what expertise and authority look like in one of professional sports' most historically exclusive spaces.

In a sport where women still face substantial barriers to entry in player-performance spaces, Wichita's all-women athletic and strength staff is more than a milestone.

It is a glimpse into baseball's future, one increasingly shaped by merit, expertise and evolving opportunity rather than outdated professional norms.

"We're not the first women to do this, and it's important to recognize the women who came before us and helped pave the way," Vota said. "Every day, we have an opportunity to continue that work and make the path a little easier for the women who come after us."

She hopes the visibility of staffs like Wichita's will continue to normalize women working throughout professional baseball.







Texas League Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.