Frisco Takes Series over Hooks Behind Homer Avalanche

Published on July 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders crushed the Corpus Christi Hooks 11-3 on Sunday afternoon from Whataburger Field, winning the series 4-2.

For the fifth time in the six games, Corpus Christi (9-9, 40-47) started the game with a run in the first inning, this time off of rehabbing Frisco (10-8, 49-37) starter Cody Bradford. The runs scored on a double steal, and was the only run Bradford surrendered in his lone inning of work.

The Riders immediately struck back in the second when Arturo Disla clubbed a two-run home run and Rafe Perich added on with a two-run shot of his own in the third to make it 4-1 against Cole Hertzler (1-1).

After a Hooks run in the bottom of the third, Corey Joyce laced an RBI single in the fourth before Perich and Dylan Dreiling hit back-to-back bombs in the fifth, boosting the lead to 7-2.

After another Hooks tally in the fifth, Joyce homered in the sixth and Dreiling added a two-run triple, pushing the score to 10-3. In the eighth, Keith Jones II powered his 10th home run of the season to finalize the score at 11-3.

Janser Lara (3-1) captured the win for the Riders with two innings out of the bullpen, allowing one run and striking out four.

Notes to Know:

Perich collected his first multi-home run game at the Double-A level, but his third of the season, including two in May with High-A Hub City.

The six home runs on the day were a season high for the RoughRiders and tied the most ever by a team in one game in Whataburger Field history. It was the second time this season (Arkansas in June) and third time ever a team had launched six long balls in one game since the ballpark opened in 2005.

Though the Riders allowed a first-inning run in five of the six games, the Riders won four of the five games they were trailing of the first inning in. They are now 10-10 in games in which they trail after the 1st inning.

Disla, Joyce and Jones II have all now homered in back-to-back games.

Both Disla (triple) and Dreiling (single) finished one his shy of a cycle.

The RoughRiders are off for the All-Star Break until they return home against the Tulsa Drillers for a three-game series, beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 17th.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 12, 2026

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