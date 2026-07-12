Hooks Win on Whitaker's Walk-off Slam

Published on July 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks turned in one of their signature wins of the season Saturday night as Tyler Whitaker belted a walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning, lifting Corpus Christi to a thrilling 11-8 triumph over Frisco before 4,439 fans at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks trailed, 8-6, heading into the ninth but battled back for a second consecutive win. Will Bush and Jason Schiavone opened the inning with back-to-back singles. Cameron Sisneros then made it a one-run affair by doubling into the right-field corner. Joseph Sullivan was walked intentionally, bringing Whitaker to the plate.

After falling behind 0-2, Whitaker crushed a hanging breaking ball over the fence in left field for Corpus Christi's first walk-off slam since Scott Schreiber in 2021.

With his first pro grand slam and a career-best 5 RBIs, Whitaker is 3-for-8 with a double and two home runs over his last two games.

Sisneros drove in four runs on the night, including a two-run blast in the fifth inning, his third long ball in 14 games as a Hook.

Schiavone went 3-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. His base hit to right field in the first chased home Yamal Encarnacion. Encarnacion worked a lead-off walk and stole his Texas League leading 37th bag to manufactor the marker.

Bush, 2-for-3 with two runs and a walk, has hit safely in each of the five games in the set, batting .412 for the series.

Alex Santos II spun 2 2/3 shutout innings out of the Corpus Christi pen, striking out four. Santos has set down 18 of 19 batters faced over his last three assignments.







Texas League Stories from July 12, 2026

Hooks Win on Whitaker's Walk-off Slam - Corpus Christi Hooks

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