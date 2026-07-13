Cards Wrap up Series with Win over Tulsa to Earn Split
Published on July 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
TULSA, OK - Jesus Baez hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning to help the Cardinals to a 3-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field.
Baez drove home two runs to break a 1-1 tie and Springfield's bullpen held on for the win.
Springfield won the final two games of the series to finish the week in Tulsa with a 3-3 split.
They enter the All-Star Break sitting in first place in the second half standings, one game ahead of the Drillers.
W: Carpenter (2-1)
L: Crowell (7-5)
S: Picone (1)
NOTES:
- Dakota Harris finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and two runs scored.
- Springfield's bullpen combined for six shutout innings with four hits, one walk, and five strikeouts.
- Starter Braden Davis allwoed one run on one hit with five walks and two strikeouts in three innings.
- The Cardinals enter the All-Star Break with a 12-6 record in the second half and a 43-43 overall record.
- Springfield is 36-24 over its last 60 games.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield vs. Amarillo
- Friday, July 17, 7:05 p.m. CT at Route 66 Stadium
- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MiLB.TV
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