Cards Wrap up Series with Win over Tulsa to Earn Split

Published on July 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - Jesus Baez hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning to help the Cardinals to a 3-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field.

Baez drove home two runs to break a 1-1 tie and Springfield's bullpen held on for the win.

Springfield won the final two games of the series to finish the week in Tulsa with a 3-3 split.

They enter the All-Star Break sitting in first place in the second half standings, one game ahead of the Drillers.

W: Carpenter (2-1)

L: Crowell (7-5)

S: Picone (1)

NOTES:

- Dakota Harris finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and two runs scored.

- Springfield's bullpen combined for six shutout innings with four hits, one walk, and five strikeouts.

- Starter Braden Davis allwoed one run on one hit with five walks and two strikeouts in three innings.

- The Cardinals enter the All-Star Break with a 12-6 record in the second half and a 43-43 overall record.

- Springfield is 36-24 over its last 60 games.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield vs. Amarillo

- Friday, July 17, 7:05 p.m. CT at Route 66 Stadium

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MiLB.TV







Texas League Stories from July 12, 2026

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