Cody Bradford Expected to Rehab with RoughRiders

Published on July 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers pitcher Cody Bradford is expected to continue his rehab assignment with the Frisco RoughRiders at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 12th, when the RoughRiders face the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros affiliate) at Whataburger Field.

Bradford was placed on the 15-Day Injured List on March 25 to continue recovering from left elbow internal brace surgery and has not pitched in MLB since 2024.

With Texas that season, Bradford made 13 starts and spun a 3.54 ERA across 76.1 major league innings with 70 strikeouts to a minuscule 13 walks. His 1.01 WHIP was the 11th-best in MLB among pitchers who made at least 10 starts.

The Aledo, Texas native made his MLB debut in 2023, making 20 appearances and eight starts in the regular season as the Rangers clinched a playoff spot. Then, Bradford pitched five more times in the MLB Postseason, helping Texas win its first-ever World Series title with just one earned run allowed across 7.2 innings, including two scoreless appearances in the World Series.

Bradford first joined Frisco in 2021, tallying a 3.89 ERA across his final seven starts of the season before spending all of 2022 with the Riders in Double-A. That year, he went 10-7 with a 5.01 ERA and 124 strikeouts across 118.2 innings to just 33 walks. In Frisco's 2022 Texas League Championship postseason run, Bradford shut out the San Antonio Missions across six two-hit innings with nine strikeouts in game two of the Division Series.

A graduate of Aledo High School, Bradford attended Baylor University and was Texas' sixth-round pick back in 2019.

Frisco and Corpus Christi play at 2:05 p.m. in the finale of a six-game series on Sunday, July 12th. Fans can listen to the RoughRiders on the InTouch Credit Union Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 12, 2026

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