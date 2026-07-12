Riders Walked-off by Hooks in Wild Game

Published on July 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped a back-and-forth game to the Corpus Christi Hooks 11-8 when Tyler Whitaker hit a walk-off grand slam in the ninth on Saturday night from Whataburger Field.

For the fourth time in the last five games, Corpus Christi (9-8, 40-46) scored in the first inning, this time on a Jason Schiavone RBI single, to make it 1-0. The Hooks added on with two more runs in the second, boosting the lead to 3-0.

Frisco (9-8, 48-37) fired back with a Malcolm Moore RBI single in the third and Corey Joyce and Keith Jones II both blasted solo homers in the fourth to tie the game at 3-3.

After a Cameron Sisneros homer in the fifth and another run in the seventh for the Hooks increased their advantage to 6-3, the Riders stormed back in the eighth. Arturo Disla tripled and Moore doubled him home before Joyce laced an RBI single and Frainyer Chavez tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the ninth, Disla powered a two-run home run off of Jack Dashwood (1-1) to give the Riders the lead, but the first five batters reached in the bottom of the ninth against Joey Danielson (1-2), including the Whitaker grand slam.

Notes to Know:

This game marked the first time the Riders had given up a walk-off grand slam since May 21st, 2011, when future eight-year Major Leaguer Kyle Blanks hit one against Frisco for San Antonio.

Five Riders (Dylan Dreiling, Disla, Moore, Joyce and Marcus Lee Sang) picked up two hits on the night.

Frisco hit three home runs, their 14th game with at least three home runs on offense. The Riders are 8-6 when homering three times.

The RoughRiders meet with Corpus Christi for game six of the series at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 12th.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 11, 2026

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