Drillers Fall to Cardinals in Rain-Shortened Game

Published on July 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers have claimed three victories against the Springfield Cardinals this week, with all three wins occurring in comeback fashion. On Saturday night, the Drillers once again saw themselves trailing the Cardinals, but this time Tulsa was unable to form another comeback as a thunderstorm halted the game in the sixth inning. The contest was unable to be restarted and the Drillers fell to Springfield 10-4 at ONEOK Field.

With the result, the two teams are now tied again atop the Texas League North standings, as both sides hold 11-6 records.

Tulsa holds a 3-2 lead in the current series with one game remaining.

The Cardinals secured the outcome of Saturday's game in the first inning. The first seven Springfield hitters all scored as the Redbirds used six hits, two home runs, two walks and two errors to take a 7-0 lead.

Tulsa gained two runs back in the first inning when Taylor Young doubled down the right field line to score Jake Gelof and Zyhir Hope.

Springfield's run total reached double digits in the third inning on Travis Honeyman's three-run homer that upped the lead to 10-2.

Tulsa inched two runs closer in the fifth inning when a walk and an error set up Kole Myers, who produced two runs with a single that made the score 10-4.

Before the bottom of the sixth inning began, lightning and torrential rain moved into the downtown Tulsa area and caused a 32 minute delay before the game was declared official.

GAME NOTE

*Relievers Christian Reubeck and Kelvin Ramirez combined to keep Springfield scoreless over the final three innings.

*Tulsa earned only four hits to Springfield's ten.

*In their two losses this week, the Drillers have been outscored 22-10.

*With Josue De Paula and Mike Sirota away from the team for the MLB All-Star Futures Game, 19-year-old infielder Reyli Mariano was added from the Dodgers Arizona Complex and started at second base. He finished 0-1 with a walk in his Double-A debut.

*The Drillers wore their popular Tulsa Noodlers jerseys on Saturday night.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will look to claim a series victory on Sunday afternoon in the finale of the six-game series. It will be the final game before all of Minor League Baseball takes a four-day break for the Major League Baseball All-Start Game.

Starting time at ONEOK Field for Sunday's finale is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. and the pitching matchup is slated to be:

Springfield - LHP Braden Davis (0-1, 15.43 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Christian Zazueta (1-3, 4.76 ERA)







Texas League Stories from July 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.