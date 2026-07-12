Naturals Edge Wind Surge 4-3 Behind Late Rally

Published on July 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (3-14) dropped game five of a six-game series to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (7-10), 4-3, on Saturday night at Equity Bank Park despite a dominant start from Preston Johnson, who threw four hitless innings while striking out five.

Khadim Diaw and Jay Thomason each recorded multi-hit performances to lead the Wichita offense. Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to 14 games and his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI double, while Billy Amick drove in his team-leading 60th run of the season.

The Wind Surge pitching staff struck out 10 batters for the 33rd time this season while allowing just two earned runs. Johnson did not allow a hit or a run over four innings, surrendering only two baserunners while striking out five. Spencer Bengard followed with two innings of relief without allowing an earned run.

THE RUNDOWN

Johnson dominated from the outset, allowing just one baserunner through his first three innings while striking out four.

The Wind Surge threatened in the bottom of the second after a single and a walk put two runners aboard, but a pair of strikeouts and a leaping catch at the wall by a Naturals outfielder ended the inning.

Johnson capped his outing with another scoreless inning in the fourth, finishing with four hitless frames while striking out five.

Northwest Arkansas broke the scoreless tie in the sixth after recording its first hit of the game. A runner stole second and later scored on an RBI single to give the Naturals a 1-0 lead.

The Naturals added two more runs in the seventh. After a walk and a stolen base, an RBI single down the left-field line plated one run before a throwing error on a pickoff attempt allowed another runner to advance all the way around the bases and score from first.

Wichita answered in the bottom half of the inning. An infield single set the table for Spain's RBI double before another run scored on a bloop single to center, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

Northwest Arkansas added an insurance run in the eighth after a single, walk and RBI double made it 4-2.

The Wind Surge loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth and scored on a sacrifice fly to pull within one, but Wichita could not complete the comeback in the ninth as the Naturals secured the 4-3 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge trail the current series, 4-1.

The Wind Surge struck out 10 batters, the 33rd time this season recording double-digit strikeouts.

Marek Houston extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

Houston has recorded hits in 13 of his first 16 Double-A games.

Khadim Diaw recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season.

Billy Amick drove in his team-leading 60th run of the season.

Brandon Winokur has recorded a hit in each of his first five Double-A games.

Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to 14 games and his hitting streak to seven games.

Caden Kendle has recorded a hit in each of his first five Double-A games.

Kendle has driven in six runs through his first five games with Wichita and has recorded three multi-hit performances.

Jay Thomason recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Preston Johnson struck out five over four hitless, scoreless innings.

RHP Spencer Bengard allowed no earned runs over two innings of relief.

STAT OF THE DAY

0 - Preston Johnson did not allow a hit over four scoreless innings while striking out five.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge conclude their six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 11, 2026

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