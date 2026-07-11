Naturals Top Wind Surge, 8-1, in Game Four of Series

Published on July 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (3-13) dropped game four of a six-game series to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (6-10), 8-1, on Friday night at Equity Bank Park despite a strong start from Cory Lewis, who allowed just one earned run over four innings while striking out four.

The Wind Surge managed just one run on five hits, but Caden Kendle continued his hot start with Wichita, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Kendle has collected eight hits and driven in five runs through his first four Double-A games. Marek Houston extended his on-base streak to 10 games despite seeing his nine-game hitting streak come to an end.

Wichita's pitching staff allowed eight runs on 10 hits and issued six walks. Lewis surrendered just one earned run on two hits over four innings before Kyle Bischoff added his 14th scoreless relief appearance of the season in the loss.

THE RUNDOWN

Northwest Arkansas opened the scoring in the top of the first. An infield single and a fielder's choice put a runner in scoring position before an RBI single up the middle gave the Naturals a 1-0 lead.

The Naturals added another run in the second after a Wichita error put a runner aboard. The runner stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a fielder's choice to make it 2-0.

Lewis settled in over the next two innings, holding Northwest Arkansas scoreless while recording two additional strikeouts. He finished his outing allowing one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts over four innings.

The Naturals extended their lead in the fifth after a leadoff double came around to score on a wild pitch, making it 3-0.

The Wind Surge broke through in the bottom of the sixth. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases before Kendle drove in Wichita's lone run with an RBI single. A diving catch in center field during a double-steal attempt ended the inning with a double play, limiting the damage.

Northwest Arkansas answered immediately in the seventh. A leadoff triple scored on an RBI single before the Naturals added four more runs on a two-run broken-bat single and another two-run base hit later in the inning to extend the lead to 8-1.

Wichita was unable to mount a comeback over the final two innings as the Naturals secured the victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge trail the current series, 3-1.

Marek Houston extended his on-base streak to 10 games but saw his nine-game hitting streak come to an end.

Houston has recorded hits in 13 of his first 15 Double-A games.

Brandon Winokur has recorded a hit in each of his first four Double-A games.

Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to nine games.

Caden Kendle has recorded a hit in each of his first four Double-A games.

Kendle has driven in five runs through his first four games with Wichita.

Kendle has recorded three multi-hit games in his first four games with the Wind Surge.

Jaime Ferrer extended his on-base streak to nine games.

RHP Cory Lewis allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out four over four innings.

RHP Kyle Bischoff recorded his 14th scoreless appearance of the season.

TRANSACTIONS

RHP Riley Quick promoted to the Wichita Wind Surge from High-A Cedar Rapids.

STAT OF THE DAY

3 - Caden Kendle has recorded three multi-hit games in his first four games with the Wind Surge while driving in five runs.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their homestand with game five of a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 10, 2026

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