Naturals Defeat Wind Surge 13-6 Behind Early Offensive Surge

Published on July 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (3-12) dropped game three of a six-game series to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (5-10), 13-6, on Thursday night at Equity Bank Park despite collecting 12 hits, including four multi-hit performances and two home runs.

Caden Kendle led the offense with a three-hit performance, while Jay Thomason recorded his first Double-A home run as part of a two-hit night. Marek Houston added two hits and two RBIs, extending his hitting streak to nine games while recording multiple hits and at least one RBI for the third consecutive game. Kyle DeBarge also homered, his 10th of the season, and Jaime Ferrer drove in two runs in the ninth inning.

The Wind Surge pitching staff allowed 13 runs on 12 hits, but Hunter Gregory provided a bright spot out of the bullpen, recording his fifth scoreless appearance of the season.

THE RUNDOWN

Northwest Arkansas struck first in the opening inning. After a leadoff walk and stolen base, the Naturals strung together three consecutive hits, including an RBI double, to build a 3-0 lead.

The Naturals added another run in the third on a solo home run down the left-field line. Wichita answered in the bottom half when Thomason launched his first Double-A home run over the wall in right field, trimming the deficit to 4-1.

Northwest Arkansas broke the game open in the fourth. A hit batter, two doubles and two home runs highlighted a five-run inning that extended the lead to 9-1. The Wind Surge loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but a flyout to the warning track ended the threat.

Wichita cut into the deficit in the fifth after a leadoff single and an RBI double from Houston made it 9-2.

The Naturals added two more runs in the sixth. After a walk and a single, an infield hit and a throwing error allowed one run to score before a sacrifice fly pushed the lead to 11-2.

The Wind Surge answered in the bottom of the sixth. DeBarge connected on a solo home run before Houston delivered an RBI single later in the inning. Wichita loaded the bases once again but left them loaded, trailing 11-4.

Northwest Arkansas added two insurance runs in the ninth on a pair of singles and an RBI triple to extend its lead to 13-4.

The Wind Surge scored twice in the bottom of the ninth on Ferrer's two-run single but could get no closer as the Naturals secured the 13-6 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge trail the current series, 2-1.

The Wind Surge recorded 12 hits, their 15th double-digit hit game of the season.

Marek Houston extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Houston has driven in runs in three consecutive games.

Houston recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season and his third straight multi-hit performance.

Houston tallied his third multi-RBI game of the season.

Houston has hits in 13 of his first 14 Double-A games.

Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

Brandon Winokur has recorded a hit in each of his first three Double-A games.

Kyle DeBarge hit his 10th home run of the season.

Caden Kendle has recorded a hit in each of his first three games with Wichita and posted his second multi-hit game of the season.

Kendle matched a Double-A career high with three hits.

Jaime Ferrer extended his on-base streak to eight games and recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

Ferrer logged his third multi-RBI game of the season.

Jay Thomason hit his first Double-A home run and recorded his third multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Sam Armstrong made his 16th start of the season.

RHP Hunter Gregory recorded his fifth scoreless appearance of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

8 - Jaime Ferrer extended his on-base streak to eight games and recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their homestand with game four of a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 10, 2026

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