Springfield Ties Franchise Grand Slam Record in Win

Published on July 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - The Springfield Cardinals tied a franchise record in the first inning on Saturday night when Brody Moore hit the team's eighth grand slam of the season, matching the 2021 club. The Cardinals won a rain-shortened game 10-4 over the Tulsa Drillers.

W: Randel Clemente (2-2)

L: Peter Heubeck (0-3)

NOTES:

The Cardinals sent seven to the plate in the top of the first before recording an out. That stretch ended with the Moore slam.

Jesús Báez launched a two run shot in the elongated first inning, his seventh at Double-A in just 15 games.

Travis Honeyman hit a three-run home run in the top of the third inning, his eighth of 2026.

The game was put into a lightning/rain delay before the bottom of the sixth could start. It was ultimately called final 34 minutes later at 9:37 PM. It's the first rain shortened game the Cardinals have played in this season.

UP NEXT:

Sunday, July 12 at Tulsa Drillers, 12:05 PM

LHP Braden Davis (1-3, 4.76) vs RHP Christian Zazueta (0-0, 1.93)

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from July 11, 2026

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