Opener in Arkansas Spoiled by Pesky Nats

Published on July 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Cardinals fell behind early and didn't have enough offense to overcome a late deficit in a 6-2 loss to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Starter Chen-Wei Lin allowed two runs in the first but ultimately pitched well. He didn't allow another run over an efficient five inning start in which he made only five pitches.

Springfield got on the board in the fourth inning on a Deniel Ortiz RBI-single but didn't score again until the ninth inning once the Naturals had built a five run lead on the Cardinals bullpen.

W: Patteson (4-4)

L: Lin (3-4)

NOTES:

- Deniel Ortiz, Zach Levenson, and Tre Richardson III all recorded multi-hit games for the Cardinals.

- Springfield has dropped three of four games coming out of the All-Star Break.

- The Cardinals dropped back into a tie for first place in the second half North Division standings with Tulsa.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (13-9, 44-46) at NW Arkansas (9-12, 39-50)

- LHP Davis vs. RHP Arronde

- Wednesday, July 22, 7:05 p.m. CT at Arvest Ballpark

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.tv







Texas League Stories from July 21, 2026

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