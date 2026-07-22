Wind Surge Extend Winning Streak to Five with 4-1 Victory over RockHounds

Published on July 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (8-14) opened a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds (12-10) with a 4-1 victory Tuesday night at Equity Bank Park. Chris Vallimont tossed four scoreless innings and Jay Thomason drove in two runs to help Wichita extend its winning streak to five games.

Vallimont was dominant in his start, allowing just one hit over four shutout innings while matching a season high with four strikeouts. The bullpen continued Wichita's recent run of strong pitching as Darren Bowen and Paulshawn Pasqualotto each turned in scoreless outings before Kyle Bischoff recorded his third save of the season. The Wind Surge pitching staff has now recorded double-digit strikeouts for the sixth consecutive game.

Offensively, Thomason delivered a two-out, two-run single in the second inning for his fourth multi-RBI game of the season. Khadim Diaw extended his hitting streak to six games, Caden Kendle recorded a hit in his ninth consecutive Double-A game to begin his Wichita career and Marek Houston extended his on-base streak to 16 games in the win.

THE RUNDOWN

Vallimont worked around a walk and a single in the opening inning to keep Midland off the scoreboard.

The Wind Surge struck first in the bottom of the first. After the leadoff batter was hit by a pitch and Diaw followed with a double, Andrew Cossetti brought home the game's first run with a sacrifice fly to give Wichita a 1-0 lead.

Vallimont settled in during the second, retiring the side in order while striking out all three batters he faced.

The Wind Surge added two runs in the bottom of the second. Two consecutive two-out hits and a successful double steal set the table before Thomason lined a two-run single to extend Wichita's lead to 3-0.

Vallimont finished his outing after four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out four.

Midland got on the board in the fifth with a two-out solo home run to left field, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

After trading scoreless innings the Wind Surge added an insurance run in the eighth. A leadoff walk and a double put two runners in scoring position before a sacrifice fly pushed the lead to 4-1.

Bischoff worked a scoreless ninth inning, striking out the side to secure Wichita's fifth consecutive victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge struck out 15 batters, the 38th time this season recording double-digit strikeouts.

The Wichita pitching staff has recorded double-digit strikeouts in six consecutive games.

Marek Houston extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

Khadim Diaw extended his hitting streak to six games.

Andrew Cossetti has driven in a run in three consecutive games.

Caden Kendle has recorded a hit in each of his first nine Double-A games.

Jay Thomason recorded his fourth multi-RBI game of the season.

RHP Chris Vallimont tossed four scoreless innings, allowing one hit while tying his season high with four strikeouts.

RHP Hunter Gregory tied his season high with three strikeouts.

RHP Darren Bowen logged his 14th scoreless relief appearance of the season.

RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto logged his sixth scoreless relief appearance of the season.

RHP Kyle Bischoff recorded his 18th scoreless relief appearance and third save of the season.

TRANSACTIONS

3B Jake Rucker activated from the 7-day Injured List.

OF Caleb Roberts placed on the full-season Injured List.

STAT OF THE DAY

6 - The Wichita pitching staff has recorded double-digit strikeouts in six consecutive games.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their homestand with game two of a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 21, 2026

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