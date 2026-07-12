7-Run 8th Carries Arkansas to Road Win

Published on July 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Amarillo, TX - A seven-run eighth inning turned the game around and the Arkansas Travelers knocked off the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 8-2 on Saturday night. Down a run, the Travs put up seven runs on six hits and an error. Hogan Windish led the offense on the night with three hits and three runs batted in including a pair in the critical inning. Nick Raposo added a two-run home run to cap the big frame. Adam Leverett threw a quality start of six innings and two runs with no walks and seven strikeouts. Adam Smith, Teddy McGraw and Charlie Beilenson each worked a scoreless inning to close out the game.

Moments That Mattered

* Down by two, Windish put the Travs on board with an RBI double high off the wall in center field in the fifth.

* Jared Sundstrom opened the eighth with a double and the Travs cashed it to tie the game on a base hit from Blake Rambusch. They took the lead when Hunter Fitz-Gerald lined a ball off the glove of the second baseman (scored an error) and Rambusch raced home.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Hogan Windish: 3-4, run, 2B, 3 RBI

* RHP Adam Leverett: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 7 K, HR

News and Notes

* Adam Smith, who was the winning pitcher, joined the club before the game after being promoted from High-A Everett. Sammy Siani was also reinstated from the Injured List prior to the game.

* Leverett threw his second quality start of the season.

The series concludes on Sunday with LH Nico Tellache (4-5, 4.54) starting for Arkansas against RH Ashton Izzi (3-3, 4.29). First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 11, 2026

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