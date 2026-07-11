Hooks Snap Slide, Halt Riders

Published on July 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - James Hicks, Railin Perez, Hudson Leach, and Amilcar Chirinos held Frisco to three hits Friday night as the Hooks dispatched the RoughRiders, 6-1, before 5,527 fans at Whataburger Field.

Hicks permitted two baserunners over five shutout innings, striking out five against one hit.

The Hooks scratched the scoreboard in the third thanks to a Max Holy single and Jax Biggers walk. Holy used nifty baserunning to race home from third on a swinging bunt by Yamal Encarnacion for the initial marker.

Tyler Whitaker opened the fifth with his fifth home run of the season, whipping a line drive down the left-field line at 102 MPH.

Will Bush, hitting .385 with four extra-base hits in the series, led off the sixth by bouncing an automatic double into the left-centerfield bullpen, setting the stage for a Joseph Sullivan sac fly.

After the RoughRiders had rallied for decisive leads in the eighth in each of the first three games, Friday's eighth inning was won by CC as the club salted the contest with a three-spot. A Bush lead-off free pass was followed by back-to-back doubles from Jason Schiavone and Cameron Sisneros, with Sisneros plating a pair.

Holy capped the eighth via a sac fly to right.

Perez headlined the Hooks relief work with three Ks in two perfect innings. Leach fanned two in a scoreless eighth and Chirinos combatted a couple hits in the ninth by striking out two in a row to finish the 6-1 triumph.

The mound work was aided by excellent defense, including highlight-reel catches by Sullivan and Encarnacion.







Texas League Stories from July 11, 2026

Hooks Snap Slide, Halt Riders - Corpus Christi Hooks

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