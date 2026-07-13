Wind Surge Take Series Finale, 8-5 over Naturals

Published on July 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (4-13) closed out a six-game series with an 8-5 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (6-11) on Sunday afternoon at Equity Bank Park behind a three-hit performance from Twins 2025 first-round pick Marek Houston, who finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Houston led the Wichita offense by tying his Double-A career high with three hits, including his second home run of the season. The three-hit effort marked his fifth multi-hit game of the year and his fourth of the series. Jaime Ferrer also homered as part of a multi-hit afternoon, launching a 432-foot home run to center field, while Billy Amick drove in his team-leading 61st RBI of the season.

The Wind Surge pitching staff struck out 10 batters for the 34th time this season recording double-digit strikeouts. Hunter Gregory earned the win after allowing no earned runs over two innings of relief, while Ruddy Gomez and Kyle Bischoff each recorded scoreless outings. Gomez collected his second save of the season.

THE RUNDOWN

Northwest Arkansas struck first on the opening at-bat of the game, as a leadoff triple came around to score following a Wichita error in the outfield. The Wind Surge answered immediately when Houston doubled to open the bottom of the first before scoring on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1.

Wichita took its first lead in the second inning. Back-to-back singles and a throwing error on a stolen-base attempt brought home the first run before Houston delivered an RBI single, his second hit of the afternoon, to give the Wind Surge a 3-1 advantage.

The Naturals answered in the third, using a single, walk and double to score once before adding another on an RBI groundout to even the game at 3-3.

The Wind Surge regained the lead in the fourth when Ferrer and Houston each launched solo home runs, extending the lead to 5-3.

Wichita added two more runs in the fifth. After loading the bases, a sacrifice fly plated one run before a successful double steal of second and home pushed the lead to 7-3.

Northwest Arkansas loaded the bases in the sixth and scored twice on an RBI fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly to trim the deficit to 7-5.

The Wind Surge answered in the bottom half after a walk and a double put two runners in scoring position before a passed ball scored Wichita's final run of the afternoon.

Gomez recorded the final six outs of the game to earn his second save of the season and secure the 8-5 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge dropped the series, 4-2.

The Wind Surge struck out 10 batters, the 34th time this season recording double-digit strikeouts.

Marek Houston extended his on-base streak to 12 games and hit his second home run of the season.

Houston has recorded hits in 14 of his first 17 Double-A games.

Houston recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season and his fourth multi-hit performance of the series.

Houston logged his third multi-RBI game of the season and tied his Double-A career high with three hits.

Billy Amick drove in his team-leading 61st run of the season and has recorded an RBI in back-to-back games.

Brandon Winokur extended his on-base streak to six games.

Caden Kendle has recorded a hit in each of his first six Double-A games.

Kendle has driven in seven runs through his first six games with Wichita and has recorded three multi-hit performances.

Jaime Ferrer extended his on-base streak to 11 games, hit his third home run of the season and recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

Quinn McDaniel's on-base streak ended at 17 games.

RHP Chris Vallimont made his sixth start of the season.

RHP Hunter Gregory allowed no earned runs over two innings of relief to earn the win.

RHP Kyle Bischoff recorded his 15th scoreless relief appearance of the season.

RHP Ruddy Gomez logged his sixth scoreless appearance of the season and earned his second save.

STAT OF THE DAY

432 - Jaime Ferrer's third home run of the season traveled 432 feet and left the bat at 107 mph.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge now head into the Texas League All-Star break before opening a three-game road series against the Arkansas Travelers on Friday, July 17, at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 12, 2026

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