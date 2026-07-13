Amarillo Drops Series Finale to Arkansas in Shortened Game

Published on July 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (8-10, 44-42) fell to the Arkansas Travelers (9-9, 50-37), 2-1, in five and a half innings on Sunday afternoon at HODGETOWN. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and a 0-0 count on Demetrio Crisantes, the game was called due to inclement weather.

After a clean first inning for Soddies starter Ashton Izzi, Caleb Cali led off the top of the second inning with a double to the right field corner. Two batters later, Hogan Windish muscled a ball over the fence in right-center field to get the Travs on the board with a 2-0 lead.

Nico Tellache got off to a hot start in his second outing of the series by retiring the first eight batters he faced, but his sustained success came to a halt when Jack Hurley took the southpaw deep in his first at-bat to cut Amarillo's deficit in half.

Both starters were effective after surrendering their lone home runs of the afternoon, with each completing at least five innings. Izzi struck out six over 5.1 innings pitched, while Tellache allowed just one more hit after Hurley's home run and punched out four over five full frames.

The Sod Poodles made a last-ditch effort against Travelers reliever Ty Cummings as the rain began to roll in, beginning with a Druw Jones two-out infield single.

As the tying run, Jones would then steal second and third base on two consecutive pitches during Cristofer Torin 's plate appearance that resulted in a walk. Immediately after ball four, the tarp was put on the field, and the game was later deemed complete and official because of impacting weather in the surrounding area, which meant a series split between Amarillo and Arkansas.







Texas League Stories from July 12, 2026

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