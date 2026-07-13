Frisco Rides Long Ball to Series Win

Published on July 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Rafe Perich hit two of six Frisco home runs Sunday afternoon as the Riders bested the Hooks, 11-3, before 3,440 fans at Whataburger Field.

Frisco took four of six from Corpus Christi in the final series before the all-star break.

The Riders had outscored the Hooks by one run (25-24) over the first five games of the set before plating 11 runs on 12 knocks Sunday,

Yamal Encarnacion scored all three Corpus Christi runs out of the lead-off spot. Encarnacion, who leads the Texas League with 40 stolen bases, swiped three bags in the first inning after drawing a lead-off walk. He came on on the back side of a double-steal with Cameron Sisneros.

Encarnacion doubled to start the third and advanced home via a fly out and run-scoring grounder by Sisneros.

Encarnacion's bunt base hit opened the fifth. Will Bush sent him to third with a base hit into right-center field. Trevor Austin was next and lifted a fly ball into center for the Hooks third and final marker.

Frisco scored runs in six of the first eight frames.

Nic Swanson struck out two and sidestepped a lead-off double to keep the Riders of the scoreboard in the ninth.







Texas League Stories from July 12, 2026

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