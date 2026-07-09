Naturals Take Game Two, 7-5 over Wind Surge

Published on July 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (3-11) dropped game two of a six-game series to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (4-10), 7-5, on Wednesday night at Equity Bank Park despite home runs from Garrett Spain and Brandon Winokur.

Spain paced the Wichita offense, finishing 3-for-4 with his 14th home run of the season while extending his multi-hit streak to three games. Winokur added his first Double-A home run, a 431-foot blast off the bat at 107 mph, and Marek Houston recorded his third multi-hit game of the season while extending his hitting streak to eight games.

The Wind Surge pitching staff allowed seven runs on 15 hits while issuing six walks. Chris Vallimont tied a season high by working four innings in his fifth start of the season, and Jaylen Nowlin recorded his 11th scoreless appearance of the year in relief.

THE RUNDOWN

Chris Vallimont started things on the hill, working around a double and a walk over his first two innings, tossing a pair of scoreless frames while striking out one.

The Wind Surge opened the scoring in the bottom of the second when Winokur launched his first Double-A home run into the left-field seats. The blast gave the newest Wichita outfielder extra-base hits in each of his first two Double-A games.

Northwest Arkansas answered in the third, using a walk and a double to put two runners in scoring position before tying the game on a fielder's choice.

The Naturals took their first lead in the fourth. A two-out bloop single came around to score on an RBI double, but Houston prevented further damage with a diving stop at shortstop followed by a strong throw across the diamond to end the inning.

Northwest Arkansas extended its lead in the fifth when Jack Pineda connected on a solo home run, his third hit of the night. Wichita answered in the bottom half as a leadoff double came around to score on an RBI groundout, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

After scoreless sixth innings, the Naturals added another run in the seventh with a pair of extra-base hits. Spain answered immediately in the bottom half, belting a solo home run over the right-field wall to make it 4-3.

Northwest Arkansas added insurance in the eighth, scoring once on a pair of singles and a walk before drawing two bases-loaded walks to stretch the lead to 7-3.

The Wind Surge mounted a ninth-inning rally, scoring twice with the help of two singles and a pair of Naturals errors, but Wichita fell short as Northwest Arkansas secured the 7-5 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

The current series is tied 1-1.

Marek Houston extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Houston has driven in runs in back-to-back games.

Houston recorded his third multi-hit game of the season and his second straight multi-hit performance.

Houston has hits in 12 of his first 13 Double-A games.

Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to eight games.

Brandon Winokur blasted his first Double-A home run.

Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

Spain recorded his 16th multi-hit game of the season.

Spain hit his 14th home run of the season.

Spain has recorded multi-hit performances in three consecutive games and matched a season high with three hits.

Caden Kendle has recorded extra-base hits in each of his first two Double-A games.

Quinn McDaniel extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

RHP Chris Vallimont tied a season high with four innings pitched in his fifth start of the season.

LHP Jaylen Nowlin recorded his 11th scoreless appearance of the season.

TRANSACTIONS

OF Caleb Roberts transferred to the 7-day Injured List.

STAT OF THE DAY

14 - Garrett Spain hit his 14th home run of the season and has recorded multi-hit performances in three consecutive games.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their homestand with game three of a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 9, 2026

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