Drillers Move Past Wind Surge, 10-5

Published on July 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (1-9) squandered a two-run lead and fell 10-5 to the Tulsa Drillers (7-3) in game four of a six-game series Friday night at Equity Bank Park despite multi-hit, multi-RBI performances from Billy Amick and Kyle DeBarge.

Amick drove in two runs and launched his 19th home run of the season, homering and recording multiple RBIs for the second consecutive game. DeBarge also went deep, belting his ninth home run of the year while driving in two runs. Jaime Ferrer added two hits and an RBI in his sixth multi-hit performance of the season.

On the mound, Wichita surrendered 10 runs on 11 hits, marking the fourth consecutive game the staff has allowed double-digit runs. Chris Vallimont turned in a solid start, allowing two runs over four innings. All five Wind Surge pitchers used in the game allowed at least two earned runs.

THE RUNDOWN

Tulsa opened the scoring in the top of the first. A two-out walk stole second base before coming home on an RBI single to give the Drillers an early 1-0 lead.

The Wind Surge answered in the bottom half of the inning. Andrew Cossetti led off with a double off the wall and later scored on a sacrifice fly before DeBarge launched a two-run home run to put Wichita in front 3-1.

The Drillers cut the deficit to one in the third after a fly ball lost in the sun resulted in a runner reaching second base before another RBI single made it 3-2.

Wichita responded immediately in the bottom of the inning as Amick crushed a 110 mph solo home run to center field, his 19th of the season and second in as many games, extending the lead to 4-2.

Tulsa took the lead in the sixth. After advancing a runner to third with a sacrifice bunt, the Drillers scored on an RBI fielder's choice before loading the bases and adding two more runs on a walk and an RBI single.

The Wind Surge answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Amick led off with a double before Ferrer followed with an RBI single, his second hit of the game, tying the score at 5-5.

The Drillers regained the lead in the seventh. A walk and a double put two runners in scoring position before a three-run home run gave Tulsa an 8-5 advantage.

Tulsa added two insurance runs in the eighth after loading the bases, scoring on a sacrifice fly and a Wichita throwing error to make it 10-5.

The Wind Surge were unable to rally in the late innings, dropping their ninth consecutive game.

HIGHLIGHTS

- The Wind Surge trail the six-game series, 0-4.

- Wichita has hit seven home runs over its last two games.

- Marek Houston has recorded a hit in eight of his first nine Double-A games.

- Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to seven games.

- Billy Amick hit his 19th home run of the season and recorded his 20th multi-RBI game.

- Amick has homered and driven in multiple runs in back-to-back games.

- Amick recorded his 16th multi-hit game of the season.

- Kyle DeBarge hit his ninth home run of the season and recorded his seventh multi-RBI game.

- DeBarge recorded his 14th multi-hit game of the season.

- Jaime Ferrer extended his on-base streak to five games and recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season.

- RHP Chris Vallimont made his fourth start of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

19 - Billy Amick hit his 19th home run of the season and has homered while driving in multiple runs in back-to-back games.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their series against the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 3, 2026

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