Springfield Hands Kade Anderson First Loss
Published on July 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals outdueled the Arkansas Travelers on Friday 2-1. A pair of solo homers lifted the Cardinals over the fifth-ranked prospect in all of professional baseball.
DECISIONS:
W: Edwin Nuñez (1-0)
L: Kade Anderson (8-1)
NOTES:
The two first rounders Liam Doyle and Kade Anderson faced off for the second time. Doyle went 5.0 IP, 4 H, ER, 4 BB, 4 K. Anderson struck out nine in six innings but gave up two solo homers.
Won-Bin Cho hit his sixth homer in just nine Double-A games. It tied the game in the fifth. Ryan Campos gave Springfield the lead with a solo shot in the sixth.
Edwin Nuñez was electric out of the Springfield bullpen: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K. He picked up his first win of the season.
UP NEXT:
Saturday, July 4 vs Arkansas Travelers, 6:05 PM
Fans-On-Field 250th Birthday Celebration Fireworks, Post-Game Concert, presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates, The Wind and KWFC Patriotic Rally Towel Giveaway (2,000)
SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (3-4, 5.66) vs RHP Ryan Sloan (2-2, 4.11)
Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com
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