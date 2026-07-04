Marcus Lee Sang Drives in All Four Frisco Runs

Published on July 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - On the night before July 4th, the Frisco RoughRiders won 4-0 in a shutout effort over the Midland RockHounds to even the series at two games apiece.

Dalton Pence started for Frisco (5-5, 44-34) and fired two scoreless innings to begin the night. In the bottom of the second, Marcus Lee Sang teed off on a two-run home run against Midland (7-3, 39-39) starter Jackson Finley (0-1) to push the Riders ahead 2-0.

Then, in the fourth, Lee Sang doubled in two more runs, delivering Frisco its 4-0 lead. Pence pitched into the fifth and finished with 4.2 scoreless innings and six strikeouts.

From there, Austin Roberts (3-2), Jonathan Brand and Eric Loomis locked down the victory with scoreless relief, adding eight combined strikeouts for Frisco.

Notes to Know:

Lee Sang had all four RBI, notching his third game of the season with 4+ RBI.

The Riders bullpen surrendered just two hits and two walks all night.

On Saturday, the Fourth of July, Frisco hands the ball to RHP Ben Anderson (0-1, 3.97) in a matchup with RHP Henry Baez (1-4, 7.11) for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Riders Field.

You can celebrate the holiday with an Independence Day 250th Celebration presented by Xochitl with a Patriotic Tricorn Hat Giveaway. Also, there will be the biggest postgame fireworks spectacular in RoughRiders' history presented by Moss Heating, Cooling and Plumbing.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 3, 2026

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