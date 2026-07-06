RoughRiders Split Series Behind 8-7 Sunday Win

Published on July 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - After falling on the Fourth of July, the Frisco RoughRiders fought back with an 8-7 win over the Midland RockHounds to split the six-game series Sunday at Riders Field.

Midland (8-4, 40-40) jumped in front with another first-inning home run, as Cole Conn lifted off against Dylan MacLean (6-1) for a 2-0 lead over Frisco (6-6, 45-35). Down 3-0 in the bottom of the second, the Riders cut the deficit to 3-2 with a two-RBI double from Max Wagner off Kenya Huggins (1-4).

In the bottom of the third, Ian Moller added on with a two-run double of his own, pushing Frisco in front 4-3. Dylan Dreiling doubled in one and then Julian Brock doubled in three more to give the Riders eight unanswered runs for an 8-3 lead.

Frisco carried its lead into the latter innings and, after Dustin Saenz surrendered two runs in the ninth, Jonathan Brand picked up his second save with a strikeout to strand two aboard in the 8-7 effort.

Notes to Know:

Frisco tallied five doubles on 13 total hits, one night after notching just one hit.

Rafe Perich finished with three hits and a walk. Dreiling and Arturo Disla reached three times in the win.

Frisco pitching struck out 14 combined RockHounds. MacLean had four across five innings of four-run ball.

With a win and a series split under their belt, the RoughRiders will take a day off Monday as they head to Corpus Christi, Tex. for a six-game series against the Hooks, starting Tuesday, July 7 at 6:35 p.m. from Whataburger Field.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 5, 2026

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