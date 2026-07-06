Travs Waltz to Win in Springfield Finale

Published on July 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - Adam Leverett threw a strong five innings, Connor Charping homered and Hunter Fitz-Gerald hit a two-run triple as the Arkansas Travelers rolled to a 10-2 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday night. The Travs lost the series four games to two. Leverett threw 70 pitches over five frames with four strikeouts to earn his third win. Arkansas netted just seven hits but drew 11 walks. Caleb Cali paced the offense with two hits, a walk, two runs scored, 3 runs batted in and a stolen base.

Moments That Mattered

* Charping put the Travs out to an early two-run lead with a blast in the second inning.

* One frame later, Hunter Fitz-Gerald made the Cards pay for a pair of walks with a two-run triple.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Caleb Cali: 2-3, BB, 2 runs, SF, 3 RBI, SB

* RHP Adam Leverett: Win, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 K, HR

News and Notes

* Arkansas ended a season high four game losing streak.

* The 11 walks drawn by the Travs were the second most in a game this year.

After a day off Monday, the Travs continue the road trip with the first of six in Amarillo. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 5, 2026

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