Arroyo Racks up 4 Hits But Travs Come up Short

Published on July 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - Michael Arroyo homered and had a four hit game but the Arkansas Travelers came up short against the Springfield Cardinals, 7-5 on Saturday night. The Travs never led but rallied to tie after being down four runs. Ryan Sloan pitched 5.1 innings and struck out five while allowing just two runs. Charlie Pagliarini joined Arroyo with a home run in the losing cause. The loss was the fourth in a row for the Travs.

Moments That Mattered

* Down four, the Travs answered with a four-run seventh inning capped by Pagliarini's blast to tie the game.

* Springfield scored three times in the seventh after the Travs had tied and it was too much for Arkansas to overcome.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Michael Arroyo: 4-5, run, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Ryan Sloan: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 5 K

News and Notes

* It was Arroyo's second four hit game of the season and tied a career high.

* The fourth straight loss is a season high for the Travs.

The series concludes on Sunday night with RH Adam Leverett (2-3, 4.60) starting for Arkansas against LH Cooper Hjerpe (NR). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.

Michael Arroyo had 4 hits on the 4th of July.Kaylee Vaughan.







Texas League Stories from July 4, 2026

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