Cijntje Dominant, Springfield Outduels Arkansas on Fourth

Published on July 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals held off the Arkansas Travelers 7-5 on the Fourth of July. SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje tossed six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts against his former club as Springfield's offense backed up the bullpen for their fourth straight win.

DECISIONS:

W: Tyler Bradt (1-0)

L: Jason Ruffcorn (0-1)

SV: Randel Clemente (3)

Take a bow Jurrangelo Cijntje! Unreal Fourth of July performance: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 K pic.twitter.com/oHv4y2Ck3n - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 5, 2026

NOTES:

This is the second time Cijntje tossed six scoreless against the Travelers. He did so in North Little Rock on May 30 while striking out seven.

The Cardinals mounted four runs in the bottom of the sixth, then three in the seventh. Miguel Ugueto, Ryan Campos and Jon Jon Gazdar all tallied doubles.

Ugueto gave Springfield the lead back with that double in the seventh.

Randel Clemente came on to record the final out after the bases were loaded.

UP NEXT:

Sunday, July 5 vs Arkansas Travelers, 6:05 PM

Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, Kids Run the Bases, $5 Sundays

LHP Cooper Hjerpe (No record, No ERA) vs RHP Adam Leverett (2-3, 4.60)

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Ozarks CW (Local), Matrix Midwest (St. Louis)







Texas League Stories from July 4, 2026

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