Springfield Cardinals Mash Five Homers Tuesday
Published on June 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell in a slugfest to the Arkansas Travelers 8-7 in the series opener on Tuesday. With Springfield tallying five homers, the two teams combined for nine total.
DECISIONS:
W: Teddy McGraw (2-1)
L: Dominic Picone (2-2)
SV: Charlie Beilenson (8)
NOTES:
In his first game back after coming of the Temporary Inactive list following devastating earthquakes in his native Venezuela, Miguel Ugueto launched a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Ugueto and Won-Bin Cho launched back-to-back homers in that inning.
Travis Honeyman, Jesús Báez and Rainiel Rodriguez also homered in the game. Five team home runs matched a season-high for the club.
Arkansas took the lead in the top of the eighth inning.
UP NEXT:
Wednesday, July 1 vs Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 PM
Wiener/Woof/Worship Wednesday
RHP Brandt Thompson (2-2, 4.83) vs RHP Ryan Hawks (4-3, 5.05)
Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com
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