Springfield Cardinals Mash Five Homers Tuesday

Published on June 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell in a slugfest to the Arkansas Travelers 8-7 in the series opener on Tuesday. With Springfield tallying five homers, the two teams combined for nine total.

DECISIONS:

W: Teddy McGraw (2-1)

L: Dominic Picone (2-2)

SV: Charlie Beilenson (8)

NOTES:

In his first game back after coming of the Temporary Inactive list following devastating earthquakes in his native Venezuela, Miguel Ugueto launched a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Ugueto and Won-Bin Cho launched back-to-back homers in that inning.

Travis Honeyman, Jesús Báez and Rainiel Rodriguez also homered in the game. Five team home runs matched a season-high for the club.

Arkansas took the lead in the top of the eighth inning.

UP NEXT:

Wednesday, July 1 vs Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 PM

Wiener/Woof/Worship Wednesday

RHP Brandt Thompson (2-2, 4.83) vs RHP Ryan Hawks (4-3, 5.05)

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 30, 2026

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