Mason Molina Dominant for Springfield Saturday

Published on June 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals, led by number 29 prospect Mason Molina, shut out the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-0 on Saturday night. Molina tossed 6.2 innings of shutout ball while striking out six.

DECISIONS:

W: Mason Molina (3-2)

L: Hunter Patteson (2-4)

NOTES:

Molina allowed just five hits in his 6.2 innings of work. Over his last two outings, the lefty has allowed just one unearned run over 13.1 innings.

Tre Richardson III scored in the fourth on a passed ball that rolled only a few feet away from home. He had two hits.

Jon Jon Gazdar tallied a pair of RBI.

Dominic Picone and Jack Findlay combined for 2.1 hitless and scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

UP NEXT:

Sunday, June 28 vs NW Arkansas Naturals, 4:35 PM

Soccer Night, Patriotic Soccer Scarf Giveaway (2,000), Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, Kids Run the Bases

SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (3-4, 5.07) vs RHP Félix Arronde (3-2, 5.36)

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.