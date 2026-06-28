Mason Molina Dominant for Springfield Saturday
Published on June 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals, led by number 29 prospect Mason Molina, shut out the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-0 on Saturday night. Molina tossed 6.2 innings of shutout ball while striking out six.
DECISIONS:
W: Mason Molina (3-2)
L: Hunter Patteson (2-4)
NOTES:
Molina allowed just five hits in his 6.2 innings of work. Over his last two outings, the lefty has allowed just one unearned run over 13.1 innings.
Tre Richardson III scored in the fourth on a passed ball that rolled only a few feet away from home. He had two hits.
Jon Jon Gazdar tallied a pair of RBI.
Dominic Picone and Jack Findlay combined for 2.1 hitless and scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
UP NEXT:
Sunday, June 28 vs NW Arkansas Naturals, 4:35 PM
Soccer Night, Patriotic Soccer Scarf Giveaway (2,000), Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, Kids Run the Bases
SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (3-4, 5.07) vs RHP Félix Arronde (3-2, 5.36)
Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com
Texas League Stories from June 28, 2026
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- RoughRiders Upended in Sunday Series Finale by Amarillo - Frisco RoughRiders
- Crisantes' Cycle Caps off 18-4 Blowout Win vs. Frisco - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Won-Bin Cho Walks It off for Springfield - Springfield Cardinals
- Midland Downs Wichita 10-5 in Series Finale - Wichita Wind Surge
- Missions Take Series Finale Over Travelers 5-3 - San Antonio Missions
- Arkansas Comes up Short in Finale against San Antonio - Arkansas Travelers
- Mason Molina Dominant for Springfield Saturday - Springfield Cardinals
- Chris Martin Expected to Rehab in Amarillo Sunday Night - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Chris Martin Expected to Rehab with RoughRiders - Frisco RoughRiders
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