Chris Martin Expected to Rehab with RoughRiders

Published on June 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers reliever Chris Martin is expected to begin his rehab assignment with the Frisco RoughRiders at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 28th, when the RoughRiders face the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks affiliate) from HODGETOWN.

Martin was placed on the 15-Day Injured List with a right shoulder impingement on June 1st.

With Texas in 2026, Martin has made 12 appearances with a 7.84 ERA in 10.1 innings. The 40-year old righty resigned with the Rangers on a one-year free agent contract last December.

Martin's 11-year big league career started in 2014 with the Colorado Rockies. After a season with the New York Yankees in 2015, he played in Japan for two seasons before returning to play for Texas in 2018. From 2019-2024, Martin played for the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, including owning a 1.05 ERA in 55 games with Boston in 2023.

The Arlington, Texas native went to Arlington High School and then McClennon Community College. After a torn labrum seemingly ended his career in 2006, he played Independent Baseball three years later and eventually signed with the Red Sox in 2011. After the 2013 season, he was traded to the Rockies, prior to his MLB debut in 2014.

Frisco and Amarillo play at 5:05 p.m. in the finale of a six-game series on Sunday, June 28th.

Tune in to listen to the RoughRiders on the InTouch Credit Union Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 28, 2026

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