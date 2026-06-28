Missions Take Series Finale Over Travelers 5-3
Published on June 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
San Antonio Missions News Release
NORTH LITTLE ROCK - The San Antonio Missions finished their two-week road trip on a high note with a 5-3 victory on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park.
For the third straight outing, Eric Yost completed five innings. He struggled with his command at times, but allowed just three runs on four hits. The right-hander was aided by two crucial double plays in the third and fourth.
San Antonio took an early 1-0 lead in the second. After Luis Verdugo singled, Albert Fabian ripped an RBI double down the right-field line to drive him in.
Arkansas evened the game at 1 in the third, as Charlie Pagliarini drove in Jared Sundstrom with an RBI single.
The Missions took control of the game in the middle innings. In the fourth, Jake Cunningham ripped a solo homer over the fence in left, his first Double-A long ball.
San Antonio added two more runs in the fifth. After singles by Francisco Acuña and Brendan Durfee, Acuña scored from third on a double play groundout. Tirso Ornelas then later doubled home Carson Tucker to make it 4-1, his 18th two-bagger of the season.
Arkansas got two runs back in the bottom of the sixth to reduce the Missions' lead to 4-3. J.T. Arruda knocked in two with an RBI single, before being tagged out between first and second.
Cunningham provided a key insurance run in the seventh. After Brendan Durfee was hit by a pitch, the San Antonio left fielder came through with a two-out RBI single up the middle to score Durfee.
The 5-3 scoreline stood for the rest of the contest, as San Antonio's bullpen was stellar. In his second Double-A appearance, Bernard Jose tossed two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts while allowing just one hit.
In his first appearance with the Missions since May of 2025, big leaguer Bradgley Rodriguez provided a 1-2-3 eighth inning on just ten pitches.
Johan Moreno then tossed a scoreless ninth, earning his fifth save of the season. The reliever provided three outings without a run this week against Arkansas, combining for four shutout frames and five strikeouts.
San Antonio concludes its 12-game road trip with a 6-6 record, and starts its 2026 second half with a 2-4 mark.
Up Next:
The Missions begin their series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at Wolff Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.
Texas League Stories from June 28, 2026
- Missions Take Series Finale Over Travelers 5-3 - San Antonio Missions
- Arkansas Comes up Short in Finale against San Antonio - Arkansas Travelers
- Mason Molina Dominant for Springfield Saturday - Springfield Cardinals
- Chris Martin Expected to Rehab in Amarillo Sunday Night - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Chris Martin Expected to Rehab with RoughRiders - Frisco RoughRiders
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