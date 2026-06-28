Missions Take Series Finale Over Travelers 5-3

Published on June 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK - The San Antonio Missions finished their two-week road trip on a high note with a 5-3 victory on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park.

For the third straight outing, Eric Yost completed five innings. He struggled with his command at times, but allowed just three runs on four hits. The right-hander was aided by two crucial double plays in the third and fourth.

San Antonio took an early 1-0 lead in the second. After Luis Verdugo singled, Albert Fabian ripped an RBI double down the right-field line to drive him in.

Arkansas evened the game at 1 in the third, as Charlie Pagliarini drove in Jared Sundstrom with an RBI single.

The Missions took control of the game in the middle innings. In the fourth, Jake Cunningham ripped a solo homer over the fence in left, his first Double-A long ball.

San Antonio added two more runs in the fifth. After singles by Francisco Acuña and Brendan Durfee, Acuña scored from third on a double play groundout. Tirso Ornelas then later doubled home Carson Tucker to make it 4-1, his 18th two-bagger of the season.

Arkansas got two runs back in the bottom of the sixth to reduce the Missions' lead to 4-3. J.T. Arruda knocked in two with an RBI single, before being tagged out between first and second.

Cunningham provided a key insurance run in the seventh. After Brendan Durfee was hit by a pitch, the San Antonio left fielder came through with a two-out RBI single up the middle to score Durfee.

The 5-3 scoreline stood for the rest of the contest, as San Antonio's bullpen was stellar. In his second Double-A appearance, Bernard Jose tossed two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts while allowing just one hit.

In his first appearance with the Missions since May of 2025, big leaguer Bradgley Rodriguez provided a 1-2-3 eighth inning on just ten pitches.

Johan Moreno then tossed a scoreless ninth, earning his fifth save of the season. The reliever provided three outings without a run this week against Arkansas, combining for four shutout frames and five strikeouts.

San Antonio concludes its 12-game road trip with a 6-6 record, and starts its 2026 second half with a 2-4 mark.

Up Next:

The Missions begin their series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at Wolff Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from June 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.