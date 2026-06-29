Crisantes' Cycle Caps off 18-4 Blowout Win vs. Frisco

Published on June 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (3-3, 39-35) defeated the Frisco RoughRiders (3-3, 42-32), 18-4, on Sunday night at HODGETOWN. The Amarillo offense was clicking in a game where the Sod Poodles scored 18 runs on 19 hits, including a historic day at the plate for Demetrio Crisantes, who recorded the second cycle in franchise history.

There were plenty of two-out RBI in the early innings, beginning in the bottom of the second inning. Druw Jones walked in his first plate appearance after missing the last three games and was followed by an Anderdson Rojas ground-rule double that kept Jones from advancing past third base. On the very next pitch, Matt O'Neill went the other way for a three-run homer to open the scoring.

Frisco responded immediately, as a two-out walk to Frainyer Chavez preceded a two-run shot to left field off the bat of Dylan Dreiling to bring the RoughRiders within a run in the third inning. The Soddies regained some distance in the bottom of the third and fourth innings on solo homers, first by Crisantes and then Jones to go back up by three runs.

A Chavez solo shot in the fifth briefly kept Frisco within striking distance, as Amarillo blew the game open in the home half of the frame by scoring six times and batting around the order. Against fresh reliever Anthony Susac, two of the first three hitters drew walks before Crisantes banged an RBI double off the base of the center field wall and Gavin Conticello recorded an RBI single. After a strikeout for the second out of the inning, the Soddies rattled off four consecutive hits to plate four more runs before Jack Hurley was tagged out trying to leg out a double with the score at 11-3 in favor of the hosts.

The Sod Poodles offense wasn't satisfied with an eight-run lead as the game progressed into the late innings. After stranding Crisantes at third after his triple to center field in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Soddies more than made up for it after the seventh-inning stretch with a trio of two-out RBI, first coming on a run-scoring single for Hurley and a two-run three-bagger by Torin to make it a 14-3 game.

Crisantes stepped up to the dish in the bottom of the eighth needing just a single for the cycle. Against RoughRiders reliever Janser Lara, Crisantes dunked a 1-1 pitch into no-man's land just inside the right field line for the cherry on top of the night.

The milestone led off the inning, where the Soddies then put even more icing on the cake by rattling off four consecutive hits after the first out of the frame. When it was all said and done, four runs in the bottom of the eighth resulted in a tally of 18 in the run column on 19 hits.

After three perfect innings of relief by Billy Corcoran, Amarillo turned to Dawson Brown to polish things off. Marcus Lee Sang tagged him for a homer to lead off the frame, but Brown retired the next three to finish the 14-run win and secure another series split with the first half champion RoughRiders.

POSTGAME NOTES

NICE DEMET YOU: Demetrio Crisantes recorded not only the second cycle this season by an Amarillo batter, but only the second in franchise history...it was the No. 5 D-backs prospect's first four-hit game in Double-A and the fifth of his career...since 2018, there have been only three other Double-A teams to have multiple cycles in a season.

KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES: Druw Jones returned to the Amarillo lineup with thunder after missing the previous three games, hitting a 480-foot homer as part of an evening in which he reached base four times...with one more game scheduled in June, Jones looks to close out a calendar month in which he's now posted a .996 OPS, the best mark of his career in which he's played at least nine games.







Texas League Stories from June 28, 2026

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