Arkansas Comes up Short in Finale against San Antonio

Published on June 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers dropped the series finale to the San Antonio Missions, 5-3 on Sunday afternoon. The Missions never trailed in the game and once the scoring started it was only tied at one. San Antonio's bullpen fired four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. Eric Yost pitched the first five innings and was the winning pitcher with Adam Leverett taking the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Jake Cunningham put San Antonio on top in the fourth with his first Double-A home run.

* Arkansas had leadoff doubles in both the fourth and fifth innings but did not score.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Lazaro Montes: 1-2, 2 BB, run, 2B

* SS J.T. Arruda: 1-3, BB, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas won the series four games to two.

* Charlie Pagliarini extended his hitting streak to seven and Michael Arroyo pushed his to six straight games.

After a day off Monday, the Travs head to Springfield, MO for the opener of a six game series against the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 28, 2026

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