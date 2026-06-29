RoughRiders Upended in Sunday Series Finale by Amarillo

Published on June 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - In their Sunday series finale from HODGETOWN, the Frisco RoughRiders lost 18-4 to the Amarillo Sod Poodles and settled for a series split.

Amarillo (3-3, 39-35) struck first on a three-run home run from Matt O'Neill against Dylan MacLean (5-1) in the second inning. Frisco (3-3, 42-32) responded with a two-run shot from Dylan Dreiling off Daniel Eagen to cut the deficit to 3-2.

From there on out, though, Amarillo slugged two more home runs off MacLean, scoring five total runs off the RoughRiders' starter and plating 13 against Frisco's bullpen on 19 total hits. Demetrio Crisantes hit for the cycle for the Sod Poodles.

At the plate, Frisco found silver linings in the form of two more home runs, with solo shots from Frainyer Chavez in the fifth off Billy Corcoran (1-0) and Marcus Lee Sang in the ninth.

Notes to Know:

Dreiling and Chavez each hit three home runs during the week and remain tied for the team lead with 11 long balls each.

Lee Sang was the only RoughRider to finish with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with his home run.

After splitting the six-game series, Frisco returns home to Riders Field for the first homestand of the second half, welcoming in the Midland RockHounds starting Tuesday, June 30 at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 28, 2026

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