Hooks Blank Drillers to Split Series

Published on June 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers outfielder Zyhir Hope

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi) Tulsa Drillers outfielder Zyhir Hope(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

Tulsa, OK - The six-game series between Tulsa and Corpus Christi ended Sunday evening the way it started, with a Drillers loss. The Tulsa offense was held to just four hits, and it failed to produce any runs in what was a 5-0 loss at ONEOK Field. It was third shutout loss this season for the Drillers.

The result also gave Tulsa and Corpus Christi three wins each in the six-game series. The Hooks took the first two games of the series before the Drillers won three in a row. It was just the second series split for the Drillers, and only the fourth series that they have not won this season.

The Hooks produced the game's only runs in the first two innings. In the top of the first, Drew Brutcher hit a one-out double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Trevor Austin's sacrifice fly.

Four more runs scored in the second inning, which began with Corpus Christi loading the bases on a single and two walks. Garret Guillemette's RBI single and a throwing error allowed two runs to score. Jason Schiavone produced the inning's third run with his sacrifice fly, and Brutcher delivered an RBI single to give the Hooks a 5-0 lead.

All five runs scored were charged to Tulsa starting pitcher Patrick Copen, who had another tough night. Four of the five runs were earned as he completed just two innings. The defeat dropped his record to 3-6.

Tulsa starting pitcher Patrick Copen suffered his sixth loss in Sunday's shutout defeat to Corpus Christi.Rich Crimi

Brett Gillis had the Drillers stymied through the first seven innings as he held Tulsa to just four baserunners on three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Five Tulsa relievers combined to keep the Hook scoreless over the final seven innings, but Tulsa's offense was unable to gain any momentum.

Relievers Julio Rodriguez and Bixby native Nic Swanson held the Drillers scoreless over the final two innings.

GAME NOTES

*The official paid attendance was 7,865, which marked the third sellout at ONEOK Field this season.

*Mike Sirota's 64-game on-base streak and Jake Gelof's 37-game on-base streak remained intact as neither player appeared in Sunday's game.

*Lefties Myles Caba and Christian Suarez each tossed two scoreless frames with Suarez striking out three.

*Catcher Frank Rodriguez earned two of the Drillers four hits by recording two singles.

*Kelvin Ramirez, Chirstian Ruebeck and Carson Hobbs also kept Corpus Christi off the scoreboard in the eighth and ninth innings with a scoreless inning each.

UP NEXT

Tulsa will now go on the road to face the Wichita Wind Surge in a six-game series that will begin on Tuesday evening at 7:05 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. The starting pitchers for the opener are expected to be:

Tulsa - TBA

Wichita - RHP Spencer Bengard (3-4, 6.03 ERA)

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Texas League Stories from June 28, 2026

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