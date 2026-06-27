Tulsa Evens Series Behind Serwinowski

Published on June 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers pitcher Adam Serwinowski

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Tim Campbell) Tulsa Drillers pitcher Adam Serwinowski(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Tim Campbell)

Hitting in the ninth spot in the order, Sean McLain had two of Tulsa's eight hits and drove in one of its three runs in Friday's 3-0 victory over Corpus Christi.Rich Crimi

Tulsa, OK - For the second straight game, the Tulsa Drillers got an outstanding performance Friday night from a starting pitcher. Adam Serwinowski made his 15th start of the 2026 season, and it was his best to date as the lefthander gave up just one hit across seven scoreless innings. The Drillers offense also supported Serwinowski's effort with enough support to earn a 3-0 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field.

It was the seventh shutout victory for the Drillers this season and the fourth at ONEOK Field. The win allowed them to even their current series with the Hooks at two wins each with two meetings remaining in the six-game set.

For the second straight night, pitching dominated the early innings between the Hooks and the Drillers. Serwinowski began his night with five scoreless innings with only one hit allowed.

He was nearly matched on the other side as Hooks pitcher James Hicks kept the Drillers off the scoreboard through the first four innings. But then, Tulsa finally broke through to score two runs off Hicks in the bottom of the fifth.

With one out, Hayden Gilliland doubled, then scored one batter later when Sean McLain singled to right. Mike Sirota and Elijah Hainline also singled in the inning to bring McLain around to score and give Tulsa a 2-0 lead.

Serwinowski worked two more scoreless innings to complete his team-leading fifth quality start.

Jake Gelof extended the Drillers lead to 3-0 in the eighth inning with his team-leading 15th home run.

Roque Gutierrez took over for Serwinowski and blanked Corpus Christi over the final two innings, earning his first save at the Double-A level.

GAME NOTES

*Serwinowski finished his night by allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out six. It was his second seven-inning outing of the season. His six strikeouts put him at 84 for the season, the third most in the Texas League. The victory was also his fifth in his last seven starts to improve his season record to 6-2.

Adam Serwinowski was brilliant in Friday's win over Corpus Christi, allowing just one hit in seven shutout innings.Rich Crimi

*Tulsa is now 27-9 when scoring first and 12-3 at ONEOK Field in those games.

*For the second straight night, Sirota drew a walk in the first inning to extend his on-base streak. He has now reached base safely in all 32 games he has played with the Drillers. Prior to his promotion to Double-A Tulsa, he had reached base in his final 30 games with Great Lakes, giving him an overall 62-game, on-base streak. It is the longest on-base streak in professional baseball this season. The all-time record in Minor League Baseball is 74 straight games.

*Gelof also extended his on-base streak with his walk in the fifth inning. Gelof has reached base in 36 straight games, which marks the longest on-base streak this season in the Texas League when just counting league games.

*McLain recorded the Drillers lone multi-hit game finishing 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and the Hooks will square off on Saturday night at ONEOK Field with game five of the six-game series. Starting time is set for 7:00 p.m. and the pitching matchup is expected to be:

Corpus Christi - LHP Trey Dombroski (1-2, 4.18 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Payton Martin (3-2, 4.60 ERA)

Images from this story







Texas League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.