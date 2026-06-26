Amarillo Falls Short in Slugfest with Frisco

Published on June 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (1-2, 37-34) fell to the Frisco RoughRiders (2-1, 41-30), 12-8, on Thursday night at HODGETOWN. There was no raining on the hit parade between both clubs, who combined for 32 hits and seven home runs as the RoughRiders emerged victorious in the slugfest.

Frisco got on the board almost immediately with the aid of Amarillo's defense, who moved Frainyer Chavez from first base to second and from third to home on a pair of errant throws in the top of the first inning. Anderdson Rojas knotted the score right back up in his first at-bat with his two-strike solo home run to the opposite field.

On the first pitch of the second inning by Soddies starting pitcher Ashton Izzi, Arturo Disla went the other way for a go-ahead long ball that landed on the berm in right field. Frisco was much more contact-oriented in its four-run fourth inning to extend their lead to 6-1, using five hits in total, including RBI knocks by four different RoughRiders.

Jack Hurley kept Amarillo within striking distance in the bottom of the fourth by sending a three-run homer over the left field wall, his first of the year with the Sod Poodles, to make it a two-run game. Frisco added another run on a Keith Jones II sac fly in the top of the fifth before a 62-minute rain delay.

Once play resumed in the bottom of the fifth inning, neither offense missed a beat, beginning with Jansel Luis eclipsing double-digits in home runs with a solo shot to right field on a hanging offspeed pitch offered by Cole Stasio. Frisco went back up by five runs by plating three in the top of the sixth, starting with a two-run blast by Dylan Dreiling and capped off by an Orlando Martinez sac fly.

The long ball continued to be a trend in the game as the night progressed into the late innings, as Chavez and Dreiling hit back-to-back jacks for the RoughRiders' third and fourth homers of the night, extending their lead to seven runs on the Rangers No. 10 prospect's second homer of the night.

The Sod Poodles staged a comeback in the bottom of the ninth, putting three runs on the board as the first four batters of the frame reached. Hurley drove in two with a double into the right field corner to give him five RBI for the night, but the rally ended in the next at-bat as pinch-hitter Ben McLaughlin went down on strikes to end the game.

POSTGAME NOTES

HIT THE ROAD JACK: Jack Hurley hit his first homer of the season with Amarillo and later tallied two more RBI in the ninth inning to give him five on the night...the five RBI set a career-high in a single game...in his previous 75 games with the Sod Poodles, Hurley never had more than two.

LUIS YOURSELF: After Jansel Luis homered in the bottom of the fifth inning for his tenth of the year, he overtook first place on the leaderboard among Sod Poodles on the active roster...he eclipsed the double-digit mark in dingers in a season for the first time in his career.







Texas League Stories from June 26, 2026

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