Travs Blast 4 HRs, 2 by Montes in Thursday Victory

Published on June 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Lazaro Montes hit a pair of home runs and Michael Arroyo and Caleb Cali also went deep in a 12-7 win for the Arkansas Travelers over San Antonio on Thursday night. The Travs jumped to a seven-run lead after two innings scoring three times in the first and four more in the second frame. Montes finished the night 4-5 with four runs scored and double in addition to the two blasts while driving in six runs. Arroyo, Cali, Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Aaron McKeithan each connected for a pair of hits as well. Nico Tellache allowed two earned runs over five innings to secure his fourth win of the season.

Moments That Mattered

* Arroyo hit a booming homer on the first pitch from San Antonio starter Ian Koenig.

* Montes and Cali hit back-to-back blasts in the bottom of the second as the lead grew.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Lazaro Montes: 4-5, 4 runs, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI

* 3B Caleb Cali: 2-3, 2 BB, run, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, SB

News and Notes

* Montes posted his 3rd multi-homer game of the season, his 5th in Double-A and the 13th of his career.

* Montes tied his career high in hits (4) and runs (4).

* It was the fifth time this year the Travs have hit consecutive homers and the second time that Montes and Cali have done it.

The series continues on Friday night with LH Kade Anderson (7-0, 1.02) starting for Arkansas against RH Victor Lizarraga (3-6, 5.98). It is a Fiesta de Diamantes and a Fireworks Friday with first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 26, 2026

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