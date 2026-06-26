Wind Surge Shut out by RockHounds 6-0

Published on June 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







The Wichita WInd Surge (1-2) fell 6-0 to the Midland RockHounds (2-1) on Thursday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Four Midland pitchers, led by starter Jamie Arnold, combined for a three-hit shutout while offensively the RockHounds pounded out 16 hits, including three homers, on their way to victory.

THE RUNDOWN:

Midland was held off the board in an unorthodox bottom of the second inning that featured two outs on the basepaths for the home team. Ryan Lasko was called out for missing third base one batter later Davis Diaz was hit by a batted ball.

Midland broke the ice in the bottom of the third on a solo home run by Cole Conn, his fifth of the season off Wichita starter Sam Armstrong.

Marek Houston led off the fourth with a double for Wichita, his first extra base hit at the AA level. Khadim Diaw followed with a walk, but Jamie Arnold retired the next three to hold Wichita off the board.

Ryan Lasko led off the fourth with his sixth homer of the year to double the Rockhound advantage.

Midland got two more runners in scoring position against Paulshawn Pasquolotto in the fifth, but he struck out Lasko to keep the RockHounds off the board.

The hosts added four insurance runs across their final three at bats, highlighted by a 475 foot homer by Bobby Boser off of Jacob Webb.

Stevie Emmanuels worked a scoreless ninth to close out the win for Midland.

NOTES:

Wichita was shut out for the fifth time this season.

Marek Houston picked up a hit for the third consecutive game since being promoted to AA. He also notched his first AA extra base hit.

Quinn McDaniel extended his on base streak to nine games after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. He has reached base in every game he has played at the AA level.

Khadim Diaw extended his on base streak to seven games with his walk in the fourth inning.

Paulshawn Pasquolotto picked up his fifth scoreless appearance of the year.

The RockHounds had 16 hits in the ballgame and stranded baserunners in every inning. Every player in the Midland order recorded at least one hit.

Jaime Ferrer left the game with an injury in the bottom of the seventh inning.

UP NEXT:

Wichita and Midland continue their series on Friday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark, with first pitch at 7:00 Watch the game on MiLB.TV or Bally Sports Live and Listen on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM







Texas League Stories from June 26, 2026

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