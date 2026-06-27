Riders Hammer Five Homers, Hold on for Extra-Innings Win

Published on June 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - Using a two-run tenth inning rally, the Frisco RoughRiders toppled the Amarillo Sod Poodles 9-8 on Friday night from HODGETOWN to secure at least a series split in the first series of the second half.

Frisco (3-1, 42-30) welcomed Ranger centerfielder Evan Carter for an MLB rehab assignment and he smoked a 421-foot leadoff home run off Amarillo (1-3, 37-35) lefty starter Avery Short. That was one of five solo home runs that the Riders hit off Short in the first five innings.

Max Wagner hit three of them, going yard in second, fourth and fifth innings for his first career three-home run game. With an Ian Moller blast in the fifth as well, Frisco led 7-0.

Dalton Pence, Frisco's starter, fired four scoreless innings to start his night but surrendered three runs in the fifth on a Cristofer Torin three-run home run. Amarillo tagged the Riders for three more in the sixth to make it 7-6.

Down 7-6 in the ninth, Amarillo got a game-tying home run from Gavin Conticello to force extra innings. In the 10th, Frisco scored twice off Alfred Morrillo (2-3) with an RBI double from Moller and RBI single for Julian Brock. Zach Bryant (1-1) allowed a run in the bottom of the tenth, but struck out the final hitter for a 9-8 win.

Notes to Know:

Wagner's three home-run game was the first for Frisco since Aaron Zavala in August last season and the first of his professional or collegiate career.

Carter finished his day by reaching in all three plate appearances he had before coming out of the game as scheduled in the sixth inning. He had a home run, a walk and a single.

Frainyer Chavez extended his hitting streak to eight games with another three-hit performance. He is 10-for-19 in the first four games of the series.

Frisco leads the series three games to one and hands the baseball to RHP Ben Anderson (0-0, 3.57) against RHP Junior Sanchez (1-1, 7.30) in a 7:05 p.m. start from HODGETOWN.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 26, 2026

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