Evan Carter Expected to Rehab with RoughRiders

Published on June 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter is expected to begin a rehab assignment with the Frisco RoughRiders starting at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, June 26th, when the RoughRiders visit the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks affiliate) at HODGETOWN.

Carter, 23, is in his fourth season at the big league level with the Rangers and is working his way back from a right oblique strain that sent him to the 10-day Injured List on June 13. The Elizabathon, Tenn. native has played 197 career MLB games with a .703 career OPS since his rookie season in 2023.

As a rookie, Carter shined down the stretch with a .306 batting average, five home runs and a 1.058 OPS across 23 games at the end of the regular season. Then, in the Rangers World Series run, Carter played another 17 games and hit .300 in 60 at-bats. He hit nine doubles, an MLB record for a single postseason.

After debuting for Frisco with nine hits in six games in 2022, Carter returned to play 97 games with the RoughRiders in 2023 before making his MLB debut. That season, Carter hit .284 in Double-A with 12 home runs and a .411 on-base percentage. Before he was an MLB postseason star that October, he was named a Texas League Postseason All-Star as well.

Carter was originally drafted by the Rangers in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Elizabethon High School.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 26, 2026

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