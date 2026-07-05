Riders Host Biggest Crowd in Franchise History on Fourth of July

Published on July 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders welcomed the largest crowd in franchise history on Saturday night with 12,198 fans packing a sold-out Riders Field.

The standing-room-only sellout was the biggest in the 23-year history of the RoughRiders, surpassing the 12,081 fans that turned out to Riders Field on July 3rd, 2025.

"This is a tremendous moment for our organization and another incredible example of what makes our community so special," said RoughRiders President and General Manager Scott Burchett. "To set a new franchise attendance record on Independence Day, surpassing the record we established just last year, is a testament to the unwavering support of our fans. We're grateful to everyone who chose to celebrate with us."

Top 5 Crowds in Franchise History:

12,198 July 4, 2026

12,081 July 3, 2025

12,067 July 20, 2018 for Dude Perfect Night

12,051 July 4, 2024

12,045 July 4, 2023

The Riders will conclude this series against the Midland RockHounds on Sunday, July 5th at 6:05 p.m. from Frisco.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 4, 2026

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