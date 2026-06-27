Arkansas Strikes Early Once Again in 7-4 Win

Published on June 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers won their third straight game on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park, defeating the San Antonio Missions 7-4.

San Antonio took an early 1-0 lead in the first. After Tirso Ornelas walked, Jake Cunningham ripped an RBI triple off the center field wall against Kade Anderson.

Arkansas scored three runs in the first inning without a hit. Victor Lizarraga issued five walks and hit a batter, which allowed the Travelers to take a 3-1 lead.

In the second, the Missions made it 3-2. After a walk to Luis Verdugo, Wyatt Hoffman lined an RBI double down the left-field line. Hoffman was 2-for-4 in his first start back with the Missions since last season.

The Travelers made it 4-2 in the third on a Caleb Cali RBI groundout.

Jared Sundstrom hit a solo home run for Arkansas in the fourth, pushing the lead to 5-2.

In the sixth, Bill Knight led off with a bloop double down the left field line. Two batters later, Charlie Pagliarini hit a two-run homer to make it 7-2. The long ball ended a scoreless inning streak of 15 innings for Missions reliever Josh Mallitz.

The Missions didn't go away quietly late. After Hoffman singled, Sargent drove him in with an RBI double to right-center.

They drew closer in the eighth on a solo home run by Braedon Karpathios, his sixth of the season.

However, that was the closest Missions would come. Charlie Beilenson pitched a scoreless ninth inning, picking up his seventh save of the season and finishing a 7-4 win for the Travelers.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series against the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park on Saturday. First pitch on Saturday is at 6:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from June 26, 2026

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