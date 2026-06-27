Serwinowski Shackles Hooks
Published on June 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
TULSA - Adam Serwinowski spun seven sterling inning Friday night as the Drillers blanked Corpus Christi, 3-0, before 6,251 fans at ONEOK Field.
Tulsa has won back-to-back games after the Hooks opened the series and the second half by outscoring the Drillers, 20-2, Tuesday and Wednesday.
James Hicks posted zeroes over the first four innings before Tulsa broke through with a pair in the fifth.
Jack Dashwood and Ramsey David provided scoreless relief for CC, with Dashwood working a 1-2-3 sixth.
David, who breezed four batters in 1 1/3 scoreless innings Wednesday, struck out two while stranding a one-out free pass in the seventh.
Serwinowski, 5-0 with a 1.58 ERA over his last seven starts, and Roque Gutierrez teamed to hold the Hooks to a pair of hits and walks.
Max Holy, who has reached in 35 of 42 Double-A games, went 1-for-2 with a walk on the evening.
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