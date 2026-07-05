Dombroski Deals as Hooks Come Back on Independence Day

Published on July 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Trey Dombroski spun a season-high six innings while Tyler Whitaker and Will Bush hit home runs Saturday night as the Hooks rallied for a 3-2 win before 6,364 fans at Arvest Ballpark.

By taking the July 4th bout, Corpus Christi can win the six-game series with a victory on Sunday. The Hooks are 6-5 on their longest road trip of the season, which culminates with the series finale at Northwest Arkansas.

Dombroski allowed only four baserunners including a double and and a bunt base hit that began the Naturals first inning. The 25-year-old southpaw struck out six without issuing a walk, throwing 55 of 84 pitches for strikes.

Among the two runs charged to Dombroski, only one was earned.

Corpus Christi scratched the scoreboard in the fourth with a lead-off home run by Tyler Whitaker. One out later, Jax Biggers drew a walk and then Hemmanuel Rosario, making his Double-A debut, laced a double down the left-field line to tie the game at 2.

Will Bush, who drew a walk in his first two plate appearances, launched a long home run to straightaway center field in the fifth to put the Hooks up, 5-2.

Bush has gone deep four times during the road trip, and is batting .412(7x17) with two doubles, two homers, and eight RBIs in five games on the series.

Alex Santos II was perfect in two innings of relief and Amilcar Chirinos countered a one-out walk in the ninth with back-to-back strikeouts to secure his fourth save of the season.







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