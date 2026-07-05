Becker Reaches Three Times in 3-2 Loss on Independence Day

Published on July 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Colton Becker reached base three times and extended his on-base streak to 12 consecutive games in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (3-8, 32-46) 3-2 loss to the Corpus Christi Hooks (6-5, 37-43) on Independence Day at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals conclude their six-game set against the Hooks on Sunday, with first pitch at 2:05 PM CT.

The Naturals got off to an early start offensively with Carson Roccaforte's double on the first pitch he saw. Becker bunted for a single and Roccaforte scored on an error at first when Hooks starter Trey Dombroski flipped the ball to first, but was deflected into right field. Jorge Alfaro then knocked in Becker with a sacrifice fly to left.

Corpus Christi tied the game at two in the fourth, and took the lead in the fifth. Brandon Johnson and Zachary Cawyer combined for two scoreless, hitless innings in relief of Félix Arronde. Johnson punched out four in 2.1 scoreless and Cawyer went six up, six down while striking out the side in the ninth.

Northwest Arkansas got the tying run aboard in the ninth, but failed to score and fell 3-2 in the penultimate game of the series.

The Naturals face the Hooks in the final game of the six-game series on Sunday at 2:05 PM CT. Fans 12 and younger will receive a voucher for FREE Kids Snack as they enter the gates and kids can run the bases after the game. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from July 4, 2026

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