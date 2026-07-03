Naturals Snap Seven-Game Losing Streak with 5-4 Win

Published on July 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (2-7, 31-45) snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks (5-4, 36-42) on Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark behind Drew Beam's career-high eight strikeouts and quality start. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Hooks on Friday, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT.

The Hooks scored a run in both the first and second innings. They carried the 2-0 lead all the way until the seventh.

Beam (4-7) kept it a 2-0 deficit through seven innings of work. The Royals' No. 10 prospect (MLB Pipeline) walked one and punched out eight batters, a career high. Beam's previous high was seven, which he set on May 11, 2025 while pitching for High-A Quad Cities.

The Naturals scored five runs on four hits in the bottom of the seventh. Spencer Nivens hit an RBI triple down the right-field line and scored on a wild pitch. Both Connor Scott and Omar Hernandez hit RBI groundouts to give the Nats a 4-2 advantage. Alberto Rodriguez capped off the frame with a solo shot to right - his first long ball of 2026.

Corpus Christi scored two in the eighth, but Dennis Colleran Jr. pitched a scoreless ninth. The righty struck out three and recorded his second save of the season. Colleran Jr. ended his outing by throwing 10 consecutive strikes. The Naturals won 5-4 and snapped their seven-game losing streak.

The Naturals face the Hooks in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy pregame "Happy Hour" specials at the Bullpen Party, as well as a massive postgame Firework display. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







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