Winston Santos Makes MLB Debut with Rangers

Published on July 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Winston Santos made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, July 1st in their game against the Cleveland Guardians. He is the sixth player in 2026 who will go on the Road to the Show wall, driven by Avondale Dealerships.

Santos, 24, pitched two innings in relief for the Rangers, allowing two hits and two earned runs.

The righty began the season with the RoughRiders and made 11 starts with the club before his direct call-up to the big leagues in late June. A native of the Dominican Republic, Santos struck out 58 hitters in 42.1 innings with Frisco this year and owns 137 career Double-A strikeouts.

After originally signing with the Rangers for just $10,000 in 2019 as an international free agent, Santos debuted with Frisco in 2024 amidst a breakout season that saw him lead all Rangers minor league pitchers in wins (11) and strikeouts (138).

With Santos' debut Wednesday, there have now been 231 players in RoughRiders franchise history to make the major leagues. Santos joins Gavin Collyer, Peyton Gray, Robbie Ahlstrom, Mitch Bratt and Cam Cauley in 2026.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 2, 2026

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